Bucharest to host Azerbaijan-Romania intergovernmental commission meeting

The ninth meeting of the Azerbaijani-Romanian intergovernmental commission on trade, economic relations, and scientific-technical cooperation is scheduled to take place in Bucharest in 2025, according to the Romanian Ministry of Energy.

The ministry said that the exact date of the meeting will be finalized following mutual agreement between the two countries, News.Az reports, citing local media. Regarding energy cooperation between Romania and Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Energy noted that work is currently continuing on the final version of the feasibility study for the Black Sea Submarine Cable (Black Sea Energy) project."Work on the feasibility study is not yet complete, with only preliminary results available at this time. The project is still in its formation stage, and although there is a vision and plan for its implementation, it's a process that requires time. Therefore, all parties are making efforts to prepare the most effective concept for this project based on the feasibility study results," the Ministry of Energy stated.The ministry emphasized that several countries, such as Moldova, Serbia, and Bulgaria, have expressed interest in joining "Black Sea Energy.""Bulgaria was represented at some ministerial meetings discussing the Black Sea Energy Cable project. All such requests will be considered and possibly approved by participating members," the ministry noted.Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary signed a strategic partnership agreement on December 17, 2022, in Bucharest for the construction of the Black Sea Energy underwater electric cable with a capacity of 1 GW and a length of 1,195 km. In June 2023, Bulgaria announced its intention to join the project.In May 2024, energy operators from Azerbaijan, Romania, Georgia, and Hungary signed a memorandum to create a joint venture for implementing Black Sea Energy. In September, a shareholders' agreement was signed between the energy operators of the four countries - Azerenerji JSC, Transelectrica SA, Georgian State Electrosystem, and MVM - to establish the Green Energy Corridor joint venture, which will implement this project.The construction of the Black Sea Submarine Cable is estimated at 3.5 billion euros and will take 3-4 years. The European Commission plans to allocate 2.3 billion euros for the project.

News.Az