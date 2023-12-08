Bulgaria withdraws its COP29 bid, supports Azerbaijan’s candidature

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bulgaria has withdrawn its bid to host next year’s global climate summit, clearing the way for the conference to take place in Azerbaijan, News.az reports citing POLITICO.

Bulgarian Environment Minister Julian Popov told POLITICO that the country was sending its letter of withdrawal on Friday evening.

"In the spirit of goodwill and for the sake of a successful climate conference hosted by the Eastern European Group, the Republic of Bulgaria is hereby withdrawing its candidature for hosting COP29," a statement subsequently sent by the Bulgarian environment ministry said. "We therefore lend our support for the Republic of Azerbaijan’s candidature."

The conference rotates between the United Nations’ five regional groups, and Eastern Europe is up next year. But Russia blocked European Union countries like Bulgaria from hosting in apparent retaliation for Brussels sanctioning Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, POLITICO wrote.

