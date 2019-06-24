Bulgarian Deputy PM pays respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria Ekaterina Zakharieva has visited the Alley of Honors to lay a wreath at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev.

She also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

Ekaterina Zakharieva then visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity and laid a wreath to the Eternal Flame monument.

