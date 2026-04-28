Azerbaijan Central Bank keeps dollar stable as euro dips

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The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has released its official exchange rates for April 28, 2026, showing overall stability in the national currency market, with minor fluctuations across major foreign currencies and precious metals.

According to the CBA, the US dollar remained unchanged at 1.7000 manats, continuing its long standing stability in Azerbaijan’s managed exchange rate environment, News.Az reports.

The euro declined by 0.12 percent to 1.9911 manats, reflecting slight pressure against the manat. Meanwhile, the Russian ruble strengthened, with 100 rubles rising by 0.45 percent to 2.2677 manats.

Major currencies show limited movement

Among other key currencies, the British pound was set at 2.3002 manats, while the Swiss franc stood at 2.1605 manats.

The Canadian dollar was valued at 1.2469 manats and the Australian dollar at 1.2211 manats, indicating relatively balanced movements among commodity linked currencies.

The Chinese yuan was fixed at 0.2490 manats, while the Japanese yen stood at 1.0686 manats per 100 yen.

Regional currencies remain steady

Regional currencies also showed stability. The Turkish lira was quoted at 0.0377 manats, while the Georgian lari stood at 0.6324 manats.

The Kazakhstani tenge was set at 0.3701 manats, and the Kyrgyzstani som at 0.0194 manats. The Ukrainian hryvnia was valued at 0.0386 manats.

Middle East and Asian currencies

In the Middle East segment, the UAE dirham stood at 0.4628 manats, the Saudi riyal at 0.4532 manats, and the Qatari riyal at 0.4663 manats.

The Singapore dollar was set at 1.3336 manats, while the Indian rupee remained at 0.0180 manats.

European currencies mixed

European currencies displayed mixed dynamics. The Swedish krona was valued at 0.1839 manats, the Norwegian krone at 0.1826 manats, and the Danish krone at 0.2665 manats.

The Polish złoty stood at 0.4684 manats, while the Romanian leu was at 0.3913 manats.

Precious metals maintain high levels

Precious metals remained at elevated levels in manat terms. Gold was priced at 7,935.6680 manats per ounce, while silver stood at 126.6195 manats.

Platinum was valued at 3,372.9870 manats, and palladium at 2,490.3470 manats, reflecting continued strength in global metals markets.

Overall outlook

The latest exchange rate data suggest continued stability in Azerbaijan’s currency framework, with the manat holding firm against the US dollar and only minor adjustments observed across other currencies.

Market participants are expected to monitor external factors, including global commodity prices and monetary policy trends, which may influence future exchange rate movements.

News.Az