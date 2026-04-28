Qatar Airways boosts Australia flights in global expansion

+ ↺ − 16 px

Qatar Airways is increasing its flight services to Australia as part of a wider global expansion.

The Doha-based airline is growing its international network to more than 150 destinations starting June 16 this year, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Currently operating five flights per week to Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth, the carrier will restore daily services to these cities from May 1.

Brisbane will also see an increase, returning to four weekly flights from May 16 before moving to daily services from June 16.

From May 16, Qatar Airways will also resume selected European routes, including Budapest, London Gatwick, Mykonos, and Nice. These will be followed in the next month by the return of Brussels, Düsseldorf, Lisbon, Oslo, and Prague services.

All flights to and from Doha continue to operate through dedicated flight corridors established in coordination with the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority.

On April 20, the authority announced the safe and gradual reopening of Qatari airspace and the resumption of foreign airline operations at Hamad International Airport.

In a statement released on April 21, the authority said the decision followed a comprehensive assessment in coordination with relevant national bodies to ensure high levels of readiness and operational efficiency.

It added that all flights will operate under internationally recognised safety and security standards, with measures in place to protect passengers and aviation staff, stressing that safety remains the top priority.

Following the US–Israel war on Iran, Virgin Australia, a partner airline of Qatar Airways, suspended its international flights.

News.Az