Record rainfall: Qinzhou submerged in massive flash flood - VIDEO

Heavy rain triggered rapid widespread waterlogging across downtown areas and adjacent neighborhoods on Monday in Qinzhou, South China's Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region. [Photo by Ao Shuaichang/for chinadaily.com.cn]

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Torrential rainfall has caused widespread flooding in Qinzhou, a city in China’s Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, prompting authorities to activate a Level III flood control emergency response.

Heavy downpours battered the urban area and surrounding townships overnight into Monday morning, leading to rapid waterlogging across downtown streets and nearby neighborhoods, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to local meteorological authorities, rainfall was recorded between midnight and 8 a.m., with some areas experiencing extreme intensity. Jiulong town in Qinnan district recorded the highest total at 362.2 millimeters, while an hourly peak of 143.3 millimeters was registered at around 4 a.m.

The intense rain quickly overwhelmed drainage systems, disrupting daily life and causing significant flooding in multiple parts of the city.

Authorities continue to monitor conditions as rainfall events in the region remain a seasonal risk, particularly during periods of concentrated downpours.

News.Az