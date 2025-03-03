Bulgarian Foreign Minister set to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bulgarian Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev is scheduled to visit Azerbaijan, according to Bulgarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ruslan Stoyanov.

Stoyanov made the announcement at an event dedicated to Bulgaria's National Liberation Day in Baku, News.Az reports citing local media.

The ambassador noted that Georgiev will attend the Global Baku Forum, which will be held in Baku from March 13-15.

Additionally, Stoyanov highlighted a recent meeting took place between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Bulgaria within the framework of the Munich Security Conference, where a wide range of issues were discussed.

"During that meeting, Ministers Georg Georgiev and Jeyhun Bayramov discussed the economic, trade, and energy aspects of strategic partnership, as well as regional and international security issues," he said.

