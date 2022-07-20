Yandex metrika counter

Bulgarian PM will visit Azerbaijan to discuss additional gas supply

Prime Minister of Bulgaria Kiril Petkov will visit Azerbaijan, News.az eports citing Bulgarian National Radio (BNR).

The purpose of the visit is to discuss additional gas supply against the backdrop of the energy crisis in Europe.

"The gas crisis happened all over Europe. Therefore, I intend to visit Azerbaijan in the near future. We will continue discussing the issue of increasing gas supply with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev," said Petkov.


