Bulgarian president dismisses parliament, appoints new government

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has signed decrees dismissing the 48th National Assembly on February 3, scheduling parliamentary elections for April 2 and appointing the country’s new technical government, the presidential press service reported on Thursday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"Based on the constitution, President Rumen Radev signed a decree dismissing the 48th National Assembly on February 3. The head of state scheduled the parliamentary elections for April 2," its statement said.

Another presidential decree appoints a new technical government led by Galab Donev beginning on February 3.

The government includes four deputy prime ministers: Deputy Prime Minister for EU Funds Atanas Pekanov, Deputy Prime Minister for Social Policies and Minister of Labor and Social Policy Lazar Lazarov, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Policies and Minister of Transport and Communications Hristo Aleksiev and Deputy Prime Minister for Public Order and Security and Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev.

Nayden Todorov became Bulgaria’s new minister of culture.

The ministers of the previous technical government which officially concluded its work on February 1 were reappointed to their posts.

