Bulgaria’s President resigns, aims to become Prime Minister

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev announced his resignation as head of state and indicated the launch of a new political project, just two months ahead of the upcoming snap parliamentary elections in the country, which has been in the midst of an ongoing political crisis.

“Our democracy cannot survive if we leave it in the hands of corrupt figures, deal-makers, and extremists,” the president said, adding that he will formally submit his resignation on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Rumen Radev has held the presidency of Bulgaria for nine years. Speculation that he would enter the parliamentary race and seek the post of prime minister has existed for some time and was confirmed today. Bulgaria is a parliamentary republic, and its governance lies in the hands of the parliament, the Council of Ministers, and the prime minister.

“We are already members of Schengen and the eurozone. The questions here are: why did achieving these goals not bring stability and satisfaction; why did Bulgarians stop voting; why do they not rely on the justice system and do not trust the media; why did citizens flood the squares twice; why, in a European Bulgaria, a large percentage of people feel poor, and even more live in insecurity,” Radev said. He blamed the “conveyor-belt” model of governance, “which has the outward features of democracy but functions through the mechanisms of oligarchy.”

During his tenure as president, Rumen Radev had to appoint seven caretaker governments due to the years-long political crisis and the inability of parties to form stable majorities.

