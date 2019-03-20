Bundestag member: Karabakh is a historical territory of Azerbaijan occupied by Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Deputy chairman of the German CDU/CSU faction in the Bundestag Johann Wadephul said Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region had been illegally occupied by Armenia,

Wadephul made the remarks during the "Stability and security in the South Caucasus: prospects of the German-Azerbaijani partnership" symposium which was co-organized by the German-Azerbaijani forum, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Germany and the German Atlantic Community in Berlin to commemorate the 27th anniversary of Khojaly massacre. He described the Nagorno-Karabakh region as a historical territory of Azerbaijan.

Wadephul also praised official Baku's initiative to diversify the economy, describing Azerbaijan as the most important trading partner of Germany in the South Caucasus. “We regard Azerbaijan as a reliable partner in matters of energy supply and energy diversification,” he added.

News.Az

