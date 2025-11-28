Burrow sparks Bengals to 32-14 win over mistake-prone Ravens

+ ↺ − 16 px

Joe Burrow threw two second-half touchdown passes in his return for Cincinnati, helping the Bengals snap Baltimore’s five-game winning streak with a 32-14 victory over the turnover-plagued Ravens on Thursday night.

Baltimore (6-6) lost three fumbles in the first half and committed five turnovers overall. Although the Bengals (4-8) did not fully capitalize early, Burrow and his receivers found their rhythm after halftime, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Tanner Hudson made a spectacular one-handed catch in the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown, giving Cincinnati a 19-7 lead. After the Ravens responded with Keaton Mitchell’s 18-yard touchdown run, Burrow connected with Andrei Iosivas for a 29-yard score late in the third quarter.

Baltimore moved into Bengals territory on the next drive, but Lamar Jackson’s deflected pass was intercepted by Demetrius Knight Jr., marking the two-time MVP’s third turnover of the night.

Having recovered from a 1-5 start to tie Pittsburgh atop the AFC North, the Ravens had not looked strong offensively in recent wins over Cleveland and the New York Jets—and that inconsistency continued against a struggling Bengals defense.

Derrick Henry scored on an 18-yard run on Baltimore’s opening possession, giving the Ravens a 7-3 lead. Jackson appeared quicker as a runner than in recent weeks, but his passing was erratic, and he looked uneasy behind an offensive line that has endured a difficult season.

Jackson lost a fumble while being sacked, setting up the Bengals at the Baltimore 2-yard line. Cincinnati failed to score, turning the ball over on downs, but Baltimore’s problems soon escalated. Isaiah Likely nearly scored on a long catch-and-run in the second quarter, but he fumbled just before the goal line and the ball rolled through the end zone, resulting in a turnover.

Later, Zay Flowers had a touchdown nullified by an offensive pass interference call, and Jackson fumbled again near the end of the half — unforced — when the ball slipped from his hand as he paused during a throwing motion.

Despite Baltimore’s mistakes, Cincinnati held only a 12-7 halftime lead. Burrow, returning from a turf toe injury in his first game since Week 2, had some early misfires but was sharp in the second half. He finished 24 of 46 for 261 yards. Jackson completed 17 of 32 passes for 246 yards.

Injuries

Bengals: Linebacker Brian Asamoah II injured his knee.

Ravens: Cornerback Nate Wiggins (foot) did not play in the second half, contributing to Baltimore’s defensive struggles. Linebacker Chandler Martin also injured a knee in the first half.

Up next

Bengals: At Buffalo on Dec. 7.

Ravens: Host Pittsburgh on Dec. 7.

News.Az