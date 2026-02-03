Bus accident in north-east Brazil kills at least 15 pilgrims

A bus accident in northeastern Brazil on Tuesday resulted in at least 15 deaths, including three children, according to a statement from state officials.

The bus had been carrying about 60 people taking part in a pilgrimage when it overturned in the rural interior of Alagoas state, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"To date, there is confirmation of 15 deaths, including five men, seven women, and three children," said the statement.

"The surviving victims were rescued and taken to regional hospitals, where they are receiving medical attention."

Local media reported that the bus had been returning from a celebration of Our Lady of Candelaria, a religious festival in the state of Ceara.

