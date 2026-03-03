Azerbaijan helps evacuees at Iran border - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani soldiers are assisting people fleeing the escalating conflict in Iran at the Astara border crossing, offering water, hot tea and food as evacuees arrive after long and difficult journeys.

At the crossing between Iran and Azerbaijan, soldiers greet arrivals with dates, biscuits and sandwiches before escorting them to border control. From there, they continue their travel plans, with many expected to return to their countries of residence, News.Az reports, citing Euronews.

Reports indicate that the majority of those crossing into Azerbaijan are Azerbaijani citizens returning home. However, at least 50 foreign nationals have also used the humanitarian corridor to leave Iran.

Among them are:

18 Saudi diplomatic personnel

10 Qatari diplomatic staff

6 Emiratis

1 Italian national

4 Jordanians

A family of five from Tajikistan

3 citizens of Bangladesh

18 Chinese nationals

Other countries that have reportedly utilized the corridor include Poland, India, Pakistan, Nepal, Brazil, Tunisia and France.

Before foreign nationals can leave Iran, they must obtain an official evacuation code — a requirement that some travelers were reportedly unaware of.

Azerbaijani soldiers are assisting those fleeing the conflict in Iran at the Astara border.



The border is becoming an important route for safe evacuation amid rising regional tensions.



Learn more 👉 https://t.co/2kFPRRkJSn pic.twitter.com/rKUiwKHbFJ — euronews (@euronews) March 2, 2026

Evacuees described severe congestion on the roads leading to Astara. Turkish national Erol Erman said his journey, which typically takes six hours, stretched to two days due to gridlock.

“People are anxious and in panic,” he told reporters. “Everyone is trying to get to shelters. Those who can leave, and those who have the means, are trying to leave the country.”

Altay Hajiyev, an Azerbaijani who had been visiting Tehran for several days, said he felt relieved to return safely.

“The most important thing is that we are safe and unharmed,” he said, adding that he had already planned to return home and did not intend to extend his stay.

Local media report that buses have been arranged and emergency services remain on alert. So far, no injuries or casualties have been recorded at the crossing.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has advised citizens to avoid travel to Iran and encouraged those currently there to leave while it is possible.

News.Az