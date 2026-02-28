Pezeshkian calls attack on elementary school as black page is history of US and Israel

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has condemned a US-Israeli attack on an elementary school in southern Iran that killed dozens of schoolgirls.

“This brutal measure marks another black page which will not be erased from the memory of our nation,” Pezeshkian said in a message on Saturday, News.az reports citing IRNA.

He condoled with the families of the victims, praying for the souls of the victims to rest in peace and wishing speedy recovery for those injured.

News.Az