French tourist found dead in Chad after suspected fall

A French tourist who went missing in northeastern Chad has been found dead, with early indications suggesting he died after accidentally falling from a cliff, local authorities said.

Officials said the Chadian army discovered the body during a search operation. The mayor of Amdjarass said local medical staff confirmed the death after the body was found, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

A Chad Tourism Ministry official said the man had reportedly appeared weak before the incident and likely died after falling from a cliff. Authorities said more details would be released after the body is transferred to the capital, N’Djamena.

France’s foreign ministry had previously said it was working with Chadian authorities after the tourist disappeared during the International Festival of Saharan Cultures near Amdjarass.

