4 killed in bus crash in Mangistau region

Four passengers died in a bus accident in Kazakhstan’s Mangistau region early on January 16, authorities said. The Yutong passenger bus, operated by Caspian Trans Corporation LLP, overturned at around 1:03 a.m. on the 383rd kilometer of the KZ-11 highway while traveling from Aktau to Beyneu.

Preliminary reports suggest the driver lost control, leading to the crash. Three other passengers were injured and taken to local hospitals. At the time, the bus was carrying 50 passengers, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The accident occurred at night on a well-maintained, nine-meter-wide section of the highway with no reported road defects. The driver, born in 1985, had changed shifts with the second driver about 200 kilometers earlier.

Mangistau regional police have opened an investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

Earlier, two people were killed and two injured after a construction crane collapsed on a highway in Thailand.

