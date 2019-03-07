Bus drivers on strike in Yerevan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A group of bus drivers went on labor strike in Yerevan this morning to protest the installation of video surveillance cameras in public transport.

Residents in the capital’s Avan district complained about the inability to get to work and school since buses serving 41 and 20 Routes had refused to take to the road.

Yerevan Municipality spokesperson Hakob Karapetyan said they are dealing with the issue at the moment.

“Recently surveillance cameras have been installed in two buses of the Yerevan Bus CJSC, the operator of Yerevan’s public transport, in an effort to improve the service quality. This has sparked discontent among the company’s drivers, with some of them refusing to operate the routes this morning," Panorama cited Karapetyan as saying.

News.Az

