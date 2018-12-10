Bus with teachers overturns in Turkey's Diyarbakir province

A bus, carrying teachers, overturned in Turkey's Diyarbakir province, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

Thirteen of the passengers got injured.

The bus ran into a flock of sheep and then turned over, according to the Turkish media.

All the wounded were taken to the city hospital.

Earlier today, a passenger bus collided with a truck in Turkey’s Canakkale province and resulted in the death of four and injured sixteen.

