Bushfire rages near Tokyo, evacuations ordered

Firefighters are continuing to battle a bushfire in Yamanashi Prefecture, west of Tokyo, that broke out earlier this week.

The blaze came dangerously close to a residential area, prompting more than 140 residents to evacuate, News.Az reports, citing Japanese media.

The fire started on Thursday on Mt. Ougiyama, which spans the cities of Uenohara and Otsuki. Despite aerial firefighting efforts by the Self-Defense Forces on Friday, the blaze has continued to spread.

Authorities said strong winds are believed to have fanned the flames to at least nine locations as of Friday night. At one point, the fire came within just 50 meters of a community at the foot of the mountain.

No damage has been reported so far, but 143 people from 76 households in Uenohara's Ome district were ordered to evacuate as a precaution.

Fire department and Self-Defense Force personnel resumed firefighting efforts on Saturday morning, including aerial operations starting at 8 a.m. Officials urged residents to remain vigilant and cautious.

The fire is believed to have started in an area along a hiking route where benches are located. Police and fire officials are investigating the cause, including whether human activity may have triggered the blaze.

