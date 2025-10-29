Butler, Curry lead Warriors to win over Clippers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jimmy Butler had 21 points, five rebounds, and five assists, while Stephen Curry added 19 points and eight assists as the Golden State Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 98-79 on Tuesday night.

Curry shot 7 for 15, marking just the sixth time in his 17-season career that he wasn’t among the Warriors’ top scorers after four teammates scored 20 or more points in the previous game against Memphis, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Butler and Moses Moody each hit late 3-pointers in the third quarter, helping the Warriors go on a 10-2 run over the final 2:07 to take a 78-63 lead entering the fourth. Brandin Podziemski followed a 23-point performance against the Grizzlies with 12 points, while Quinten Post added 12 points, four 3-pointers, and eight rebounds.

For the Clippers, James Harden scored all 20 of his points by halftime, while Kawhi Leonard contributed 18 points and five rebounds. Golden State had a 13-point second quarter, followed by a 14-point third quarter from Los Angeles. Harden’s 3-pointer with 41 seconds left in the first half gave the Clippers their first lead heading into halftime at 49-46 after ending the second quarter on a 24-6 run.

Ivica Zubac posted 14 points and a season-best 13 rebounds for a cold-shooting Clippers team, which went 6 for 33 from three-point range and 30 of 82 overall (36.6%). Los Angeles had won the last seven games in the series and three in a row at Chase Center, where the Warriors improved to 3-0 this season.

Al Horford returned for the Warriors against the tall Clippers team featuring 7-foot Zubac after sitting out the front end of a back-to-back to manage a left toe injury. The Clippers began the game 6 for 20 and 1 for 8 on 3-pointers and were without Bradley Beal for a second consecutive game due to back soreness.

