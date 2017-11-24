Yandex metrika counter

Butter price mounting at record pace in Armenia

Butter prices in Armenia show a record growth, Haykakan Zhamanak reported.

The newspaper’s monitoring showed that in supermarkets in downtown Yerevan, butter price surged by 550 drams (around $1.1) per one kilogram, Vestnik Kavkaza reports.

According to the newspaper, the price for one kilogram of Zealand butter was 3,940 drams ($8.14) and for Ankhor butter was 3,980 ($8.22) on October 2, while now these varieties of butter cost 4,490 drams ($9.28) and 4,450 drams ($9.2) respectively.

This means that butter prices went 14% up, ARKA reported.

News.Az


