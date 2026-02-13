ByteDance moves to sell gaming unit Moonton

One of the sources said the transaction could be finalized as soon as this quarter. The companies have reportedly reached a preliminary agreement on the broad terms of the sale. Both sources requested anonymity as they were not authorized to speak publicly, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

ByteDance, Moonton and Savvy Games Group did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Reuters reported the deal’s valuation and potential timeline for the first time.

If completed, the sale would mark another major move in the ongoing consolidation of the global video game industry, where leading players are racing to secure valuable intellectual property, expand distribution networks and strengthen their global footprint.

The transaction would also signal ByteDance’s significant retreat from the online gaming sector. In 2023, the company announced it would restructure its gaming operations following a strategic review.

ByteDance acquired Moonton in 2021 through its gaming unit Nuverse in a deal that valued the studio at approximately $4 billion. At the time, the TikTok owner was seeking to build a stronger international gaming presence to compete with larger industry rivals.

Founded in 2014, Moonton describes itself as a global video game developer and publisher with a strong focus on e-sports. The company employs more than 2,000 people and maintains offices in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, Latin America and China.

According to its official website, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang has surpassed 1.5 billion downloads worldwide and boasts more than 110 million monthly active users. The game ranks among the top 10 most played titles in more than 80 countries.

Savvy Games Group, owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, is pursuing aggressive expansion through acquisitions and strategic investments. In 2023, it acquired Culver City-based mobile game developer Scopely for $4.9 billion. Earlier this year, Scopely purchased the game division of Niantic, the maker of Pokémon Go, in a $3.5 billion deal.

The potential divestment comes as ByteDance’s valuation has surged over the past year. In the first and second quarters of 2025, the company’s revenues exceeded those of Facebook and Instagram owner Meta, making it the world’s top social media company by sales, according to previous Reuters reports.

In the third quarter, ByteDance launched an employee share buyback program valuing the company at more than $330 billion, representing a 5.5% increase from its March buyback valuation, sources have said.