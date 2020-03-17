Cabinet of Ministers: Government develops proposals for supporting entrepreneurs on problems caused by coronavirus

Under the instruction of President Ilham Aliyev, the meeting of government with Prime Minister Ali Asadov has been held to discuss the economical issues, the press service of Cabinet of Ministers told APA.

Discussions were held on the possible impact of the negative environment created in global scale by the coronavirus pandemic on the economy of Azerbaijan and the preventive measures

The government was instructed to prepare proposals package including government support in various forms to minimize losses of entrepreneurs may have as a result of restrictive measures imposed in trade, public catering and transport for a week.

News.Az