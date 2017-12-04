Cadets carried out artillery firings

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the plan and the training program of the Azerbaijan High Military School (AHMS) named after Heydar Aliyev, the cadets carried out combat firings from artillery guns in the training center.

At the final stage of training, the military personnel studied the subjects of special and combat training, and also carried out firing from howitzers and mortars.

The main training was held on modern computer simulators of crews of artillery systems that allow simulating any weather conditions and the fire of various rocket and artillery systems.

