Watford have officially confirmed the return of Caleb Wiley on loan from Chelsea for the 2025/26 Championship season. The USA international re-joins the Hornets after impressing in 10 appearances during the latter part of last season.

The move, anticipated throughout the summer, strengthens Watford’s left-back options, with Wiley set to compete alongside new signing Marc Bola and James Morris for a starting spot, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Chelsea signed Wiley for a reported £8.5 million last summer, initially loaning him to Strasbourg. However, a dislocated shoulder limited him to just six appearances in Ligue 1 before he returned to England. Joining Watford on January’s deadline day, Wiley quickly made an impact once fit, showcasing his pace and defensive solidity.

Watford have been active in the transfer market this summer, bringing in a number of fresh faces including Bola, Hector Kyprianou, Nathan Baxter, James Abankwah, Vivaldo Semedo, Othmane Maamma, Luca Kjerrumgaard, and Nestory Irankunda. Club owner Gino Pozzo has made clear his ambition for the team to mount a serious push for Premier League promotion.

News.Az