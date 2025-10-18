Cambodia deports 64 South Koreans over online scam links

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cambodia has deported 64 South Korean nationals, including five women, for their alleged involvement in online fraud schemes, the country’s Ad-Hoc Committee to Combat Online Scams said on Saturday.

The suspects were sent back to South Korea via Techo International Airport in Kandal province on Friday night, where they will face legal action, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Authorities said it was not the first such case — Cambodia has previously deported 180 South Koreans amid an ongoing crackdown on cybercrime networks aimed at safeguarding public security and social order.

