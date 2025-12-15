Cambodia says Thai attacks intensify along border

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cambodian authorities reported that Thai military forces have expanded their attacks into Cambodia’s 4th Military Region, deepening incursions into sovereign territory, the Ministry of Defense said Monday.

The ministry stated that Thai forces carried out airstrikes in northwest Cambodia’s Siem Reap province, using an F-16 fighter jet to drop two bombs near a displaced civilian camp at 10:00 a.m. local time on Monday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The renewed border conflict has so far claimed the lives of 12 Cambodian civilians and left 74 others injured, according to Interior Ministry spokesperson Touch Sokhak.

The violence has also forced over 403,000 people to flee their homes, including around 208,000 women and 96,000 children.

Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata, Undersecretary of State and spokesperson for the Defense Ministry, said that from midnight Sunday to Monday morning, Thai forces continued artillery shelling at multiple locations in Cambodian territory.

The Cambodia-Thailand border conflict reignited on December 7, with both nations accusing the other of initiating the hostilities.

