Cameroon confirms 9 cholera cases, 1 death

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least nine cholera cases have been confirmed in southwestern Cameroon, with one death, local media reported Wednesday.

“The cholera outbreak declared in Buea is very concerning due to limited access to clean water, a health system weakened by the COVID-19 pandemic and the fact that Buea town is hosting thousands of displaced people due to insecurity in the region,” Cameroon Report local website quoted an official of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) as saying.

The World Health Organization (WHO) in Cameroon alongside humanitarian actors are supporting Cameroon’s regional delegation of public health for developing a robust and quick response, including the foundation of a Cholera Treatment Centre at the Buea regional hospital, according to the website.

On Sept. 14, the cholera outbreak was declared by the district health service of Buea.

Cameroon has experienced several cholera outbreaks over the past several years.

Cholera is an acute epidemic infectious disease that is caused by eating food or water contaminated with bacteria.

It is characterized by watery diarrhea, extreme loss of fluid and electrolytes, and severe dehydration.

It can be fatal if not treated immediately.

(c) Anadolu Agency

News.Az

News.Az