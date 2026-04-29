Japan-owned oil tanker passes through Strait of Hormuz

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A Japanese-owned tanker carrying 2 million barrels of crude oil has successfully transited through the Strait of Hormuz after receiving permission from Iranian authorities, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

The Panama-flagged vessel Idemitsu Maru, which is managed by a subsidiary of Japan’s Idemitsu Kosan Co., loaded crude oil at a terminal in Saudi Arabia in early March.

After remaining stationary for more than a week off the coast of Abu Dhabi, the ship began its passage toward the Strait of Hormuz on Monday.

Japan depends heavily on the Middle East for its crude oil supply, with the majority of shipments passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Any disruption or effective closure of this strategic waterway has previously led to sharp increases in global crude oil prices due to concerns over supply security.

News.Az