Canada PM Carney suspends Munich trip after school shooting

“Following the tragic news out of Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, the prime minister will be suspending his planned travel out of the country for the time being,” the Prime Minister’s Office announced, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Carney had been scheduled to attend the Munich Security Conference from Wednesday through Sunday.

The annual gathering in Germany is expected to draw hundreds of senior officials and global leaders, including heads of state, at a time of heightened geopolitical uncertainty during US President Donald Trump’s second term.

At least 10 people have died following a mass shooting in Canada’s British Columbia province, including victims at a high school and others at a nearby residence, authorities said.

Police reported that eight people, including the suspected shooter, were found dead at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School after officers responded to an active shooter alert on Tuesday afternoon. Two additional people were later found dead at a home believed to be connected to the incident.

More than 25 people were injured in the attack, with several suffering serious injuries and transported to hospitals. Authorities said students and staff were safely evacuated and confirmed there was no ongoing threat to the public.