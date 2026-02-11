10 dead in mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 10 people have died following a mass shooting in Canada’s British Columbia province, including victims at a high school and others at a nearby residence, authorities said.

Police reported that eight people, including the suspected shooter, were found dead at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School after officers responded to an active shooter alert on Tuesday afternoon. Two additional people were later found dead at a home believed to be connected to the incident, News.Az reports, citing DW.

More than 25 people were injured in the attack, with several suffering serious injuries and transported to hospitals. Authorities said students and staff were safely evacuated and confirmed there was no ongoing threat to the public.

Police have not released details about the suspect’s identity or the weapons used. Canadian media reports suggested the shooter may have been a woman, which would be unusual compared to most mass shooting cases in North America.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he was “devastated” by the tragedy and expressed support for the affected families and community.

Tumbler Ridge is a remote town of about 2,400 residents located in the Rocky Mountain foothills in northern British Columbia. School shootings are relatively rare in Canada, and the incident is being described as one of the deadliest in the country’s history.

