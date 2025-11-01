Canada speeds up aid to help Ukraine repair gas infrastructure

+ ↺ − 16 px

Canada is stepping in early to help Ukraine repair critical gas infrastructure as winter approaches and Russian strikes continue to target the country’s energy system.

Foreign Minister Anita Anand announced that Ottawa has fast-tracked the final tranche of its $70 million commitment to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund. The last $10 million of that package has been delivered ahead of schedule so Ukrainian engineers can begin urgent repairs before severe cold weather arrives, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

The priority is restoring damaged gas networks, especially in the Kharkiv region, where recent Russian attacks heavily hit gas transport facilities. According to Anand, $50 million of Canada’s contribution has already been allocated to purchasing natural gas compressors — essential equipment to stabilize energy supplies and speed up repairs.

“As winter descends and Russia once again targets essential civilian infrastructure, the need for energy support is urgent,” Anand said, emphasizing Canada’s role in helping Ukraine withstand the winter and protect civilians from energy shortages.

Beyond repairing damaged facilities, the funding aims to strengthen Ukraine’s energy grid against the possibility of new attacks — a key concern as temperatures drop and strikes intensify.

Canada remains one of Kyiv’s strongest partners in energy security, but not all assistance projects have gone smoothly. Ottawa recently canceled a contract to deliver repaired armored personnel carriers to Ukraine after delays by the contractor, despite having handed over 25 decommissioned vehicles nearly two years ago.

Meanwhile, momentum is building in Europe toward using frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine. The United Kingdom and Canada have both signaled readiness to coordinate actions once the European Union finalizes its political decision.

News.Az