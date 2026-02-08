Canada to deliver AIM missiles to Ukraine to boost air defense capabilities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s military is set to receive AIM missiles from Canada, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said Friday.

The ministry said the missiles are already being delivered and will be used to strengthen air defenses and counter cruise missile threats, News.Az reports, citing UAWIRE.

The issue of further defense support was discussed during a call between Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and Canada’s Minister of National Defence David McGuinty. The Ukrainian side thanked Canada for its consistent and effective assistance to Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

Kyiv also highlighted Canada’s contribution to the PURL initiative, saying recent contributions under the program have been decisive in repelling Russia’s mass air attacks. Ukraine expects continued PURL support throughout the current year. The two sides also discussed an agreement to support drone production. They see significant prospects for industrial cooperation between Ukrainian and Canadian governments and companies. In particular, Ukraine is interested in working with Canadian firms on drone management. Earlier, Norway supplied Ukraine with a significant number of missiles for NASAMS air defense systems. Those were AIM-120 AMRAAM missiles, which can be used on both air and ground platforms.

