Canada to partly lift US border restrictions on July 5

+ ↺ − 16 px

Canadian Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc announced on Monday that the country will start lifting coronavirus-related restrictions on the border with the United States from July 5.

However, the current restrictions will remain in effect for all other foreign travelers. "This is the first phase of our precautionary approach to easing Canada's border measures. At this time we are not opening up our borders any further," LeBlanc noted in a statement.

Furthermore, citizens fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 will no longer have to undergo an obligatory quarantine from July 5.

News.Az

News.Az