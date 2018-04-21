Candidacy for Prime Minister named in Azerbaijan

Yandex metrika counter

Milli Majlis deputy Zahid Oruj said that the parliament will discuss Novruz Mammadov's candidacy for the post of the prime minister of Azerbaijan.

According to Oxu.Az, the parliamentarian wrote about this on his Facebook page.

The plenary session of the Milli Majlis held on Saturday is to approve the candidacy of the new Prime Minister nominated by the head of state.

News.Az


