Car bomb blast in northern Syria leaves at least 15 people dead

A car bomb attack on a vehicle carrying agricultural workers in northern Syria has resulted in the deaths of 15 people, including 14 women, according to first responders.

Another 15 women were wounded by the blast on the outskirts of the city of Manbij, east of Aleppo, according to the Syria Civil Defence, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The agency, which is also known as the White Helmets, said some of the wounded were in a critical condition and warned that the death toll might rise.

There was no immediate claim from any armed groups.

It was the second deadly car bomb attack in the Manbij area in three days.

On Saturday, two children and a woman were among four people killed by an explosion on a street in the city centre, the White Helmets said.

