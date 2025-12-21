Ukrainian partisans claim strike on Russian rail hub

Bataysk is located in the south near the regional capital of Rostov-on-Don, a key transport and logistics hub for Russia’s military operations in southern Ukraine.

“Our agents carried out a successful sabotage operation at a strategic railway hub in Bataysk,” the group said in a statement posted on Telegram.

ATESH said the hub is used by military trains transporting personnel, armored vehicles, fuel and ammunition to Russian forces operating in the Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions, as well as in Crimea.

“Disruption of operations at the Bataysk-Sorting station has led to logistical problems for the enemy,” the group said, adding that military cargo was being delayed and operational planning was under threat. The Russian authorities did not immediately comment.

ATESH is a pro-Ukrainian partisan movement that has claimed responsibility for a series of reconnaissance and sabotage actions in Russian-controlled territory and inside Russia since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Ukraine has repeatedly said disrupting Russian supply lines is a core part of its military defense strategy.