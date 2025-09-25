Yandex metrika counter

Car explosion reported in Tel Aviv, injuries confirmed

Car explosion reported in Tel Aviv, injuries confirmed
Photo: Sky News

Israel’s Channel 12 reported on Thursday that a car exploded in Tel Aviv, leaving several people injured.

The cause of the blast was not immediately clear, and no additional details have yet been released, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Authorities have not confirmed whether the incident was accidental or deliberate.


