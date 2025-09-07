Houthis attack several Israeli cities with drones

+ ↺ − 16 px

Yemeni militants from the Ansar Allah movement (Houthis) carried out drone strikes on Israeli targets in Tel Aviv, Ashkelon, Ashdod, Eilat, and the Negev Desert.

This was stated by Houthi representative Yahya Saria, News.Az reports.

"The Yemeni armed forces carried out a large-scale military operation, attacking various targets in the Negev, Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat), Ashkelon, Ashdod and Jaffa (Tel Aviv) regions with numerous drones. The launched drones successfully overcame Israeli and US air defense systems and reached their targets," he said.

