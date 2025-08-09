Cardano (ADA) price sentiment turns bullish, but investors pivot towards Remittix (RTX) in search of 5800% gains

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cardano (ADA) has been showing signs of life as it tests key resistance levels near $0.84, but while Cardano price momentum builds, savvy investors are pivoting towards Remittix (RTX), a low-priced token that’s seeing explosive growth, having raised over $18.2 million and selling over 583 million tokens.

Cardano price outlook: Seasonal trends and technical indicators align for Q4

As Cardano price approaches a potential breakout zone near $0.84, investors are looking to history for guidance. The Cardano price has historically shown strong Q4 performance, with ADA rallying sharply after mid-year consolidation in 2023 and 2024. This pattern appears to be repeating in 2025, as the market sets up for another potential year-end surge.

The latest technical indicators on Cardano are also leaning bullish. Key momentum tools like the MACD, RSI, and Stochastic Oscillator all point to upside potential, with 12 out of 13 moving averages showing support for a bullish continuation.

Will Cardano break above $0.84 and reach $1?

With Cardano price testing critical resistance at $0.84, traders are watching closely for a breakout. Should ADA manage to sustain its bullish pace and overcome this resistance, the Cardano’s price may soon rise to the level of 1.00 and even higher to the mark of 1.30.

With all these technical arrangements, however, there is another token that is skyrocketing that is attracting more and more attention, that is Remittix (RTX). This token is soaring high and has already surpassed most of the market expectations drawing the attention of both institutional and retail investors.

Remittix: The hidden gem for 2025

While Cardano looks set for a potential Q4 rally, Remittix is quietly emerging as a major player in the crypto space. Having already raised over $18.2 million and sold more than 583 million tokens, Remittix is tapping into the PayFi movement — offering real utility with a product already in development.

Scheduled for a wallet beta launch on September 15, Remittix is attracting serious interest from users needing real-world, cross-border crypto solutions. Here’s why Remittix is the next big opportunity:

50% bonus tokens still available for early investors

Real-World Utility: Used in cross-border payments and digital work

Wallet Beta Launching Sept 15, with full crypto functionality

Strong Community Support: Growing momentum across DeFi platforms

While Cardano price may offer short-term bullish potential, Remittix provides long-term upside with real-world adoption and ongoing product development.

Conclusion: Pivoting to Remittix for long-term gains

Though Cardano is shaping up for a potential Q4 rally, Remittix is already delivering on its promises and attracting early-stage investors looking for the next big winner. As Cardano price faces a critical resistance point, Remittix continues to surge, offering exponential growth potential — with 5800% gains in sight for investors who act now.

News.Az