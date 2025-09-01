Cardano faces sell pressure as whales rotate into Remittix following impressive metrics

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cardano’s story is losing steam under steady sell pressure, with larger wallets peeling off and rotating into Remittix. The market tone has shifted toward projects that actually get used, not just talked about.

As ADA slips beneath key marks, Remittix keeps building: a clear roadmap, a growing payments rail across borders, and funding totals that show real buy-in. With whales already signaling confidence through large allocations, sentiment is steadily moving in favor of Remittix, positioning it as one of the most talked-about projects of 2025.

Cardano's momentum stalls below $1

Cardano recently failed to hold gains above $1, snapping support and sliding under the $0.95 to $0.92 range. Analysts had eyed a breakout toward $1.20 or even $1.50, but recent charts show mounting downward pressure.

Growing whale activity underscores that caution. Many large Cardano holders are liquidating ADA and reallocating capital to more actionable opportunities.

Remittix attracts smart money with real utility

By contrast, Remittix offers a clear utility proposition that is drawing investor interest. It has already sold over 614 million tokens at $0.0969, raising more than $20.7 million, and secured its first centralized exchange listing on BitMart. The next listing unlock is poised to hit once Remittix reaches the $22 million funding milestone.

Whales and institutional players are rotating into RTX, recognizing its infrastructure-first model and deep adoption potential.

Here are the key reasons analysts and investors are gravitating toward Remittix:

Direct crypto to bank transfers in 30+ countries

Built for adoption, not speculation

Wallet beta launching this quarter (Q3 2025)

Deflationary tokenomics supporting long-term value

Audited by CertiK for added security

These features give Remittix a strong delivery-backed appeal, setting it apart from legacy altcoins like Cardano.

Execution over speculation

Cardano has long been a solid pick for ADA believers, but its recent weakness has exposed limits in investor patience. Selling pressure and unmet technical expectations are prompting whales to shift focus.

Remittix, in contrast, delivers on product, adoption, and visibility, all of which are incentivizing strategic inflows. If you are following where smart capital is moving, Remittix offers a compelling alternative grounded in tangible milestones and global ambition.

