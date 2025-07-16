Yandex metrika counter

Cardano price forecast: ADA gearing up for a breakout to $3.50

Photo: Tradingview

Cardano’s ADA price pushed past $0.74 this week, adding more than 26% in seven days as trading volume held above $1.4 billion.

With whales snapping up 120 million tokens and the network’s first weekly golden cross now live, many believe ADA price prediction models are underestimating the next leg, potentially toward $3.50 before 2026.

Whales Pile In as Golden Cross Flips Bullish

On July 9, Cardano formed its first weekly golden cross, with the 50-week average climbing above the 200-week line. Santiment reports that holders of 10 million–100 million ADA added over 1.28 billion tokens worth roughly $900 million since late June. 

That whale accumulation often signals a major trend reversal. Meanwhile, daily active addresses topped 38,600, the highest since May 23, underscoring renewed user engagement on the chain.

Technical Targets Drive ADA Price Prediction Charts

Chart analysts now eye three hurdles for ADA price:

  • $0.90–$1.20: a zone many believe clears resistance from earlier this year
  • $1.83: CoinCentral notes this as a year-end target if ETF hopes materialize 
  • $3.50: a bull-cycle extension often mentioned in Elliott Wave forecasts, once macro conditions align

Institutional chatter about a possible Cardano ETF and a pending bank-charter application has forklifted confidence across the space. With ADA still trading under $1, the percentage upside to $3.50 exceeds 370%, marking one of the steeper risk-reward setups among large-cap tokens.

Aggressive traders eye a daily close above $1.20 as a buy signal, placing stops near $0.85. Conservative players may wait for a weekly candle over $1.00 before scaling in. Failure to sustain above $0.65 risks a revisit of recent lows near $0.60, where many long-term holders first committed funds.

Final Run to $3.50 

Clearing $1.20 on heavy volume would confirm a bull swing, paving the way to $3.50 if broader crypto markets stay supportive. If ADA misses that gate, it could revisit $0.60–$0.65, where many whales began stacking. 

For traders seeking an asymmetric play alongside ADA, PayFi newcomer Remittix (RTX) deserves a sidebar. Its presale has raised over $16 million at $0.0811 per token, with a $250,000 Remittix Giveaway fueling demand. 

A wallet demo already moves USDC to 30+ countries in under ten seconds, burning 0.1% per swap. That blend of speed, scarcity and real-world payments hints at serious upside as an option for anyone hedging ADA’s next big move.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their presale here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway


