Cargo ship on fire in Caspian Sea, helicopter involved in fire-fighting

A fire broke out in the engine room of a cargo ship in the Caspian Sea on Jan. 12, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations told APA.

“The Crisis Management Center of the Emergency Situations Ministry received information on Jan 12 that a fire broke out in the engine room of the cargo ship named after academician Zarifa Aliyeva near Khara Zira Island in the Caspian Sea,” the ministry said.

“Vikhr-7 ship of the ministry’s State Fire Protection Service and a helicopter of the aviation group are involved in fire-fighting efforts,” the ministry added.

The relevant bodies were immediately informed of the accident. Additional information will be provided.

