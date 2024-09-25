Cargo traffic from China along Trans-Caspian route set to rise

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan’s Transport Ministry held the inaugural meeting of a working group focused on cargo transportation along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route between Kazakhstan and China, News.Az reports citing Kazinform News Agency.

According to the ministry's press service, the sides discussed and agreed on the projected volumes of cargo flow from China along the TITR on from China to Europe and back until the end of 2029. Through joint efforts, the parties are set to raise the volume of transportation along the TITR in 2025-2026 to 600 container trains each year, to 1,000 in 2027, and to 2,000 in 2029.On top of that, the Kazakh side will take measures to build appropriate infrastructure in the domestic ports to ensure timely transportation of containers and prevention of delays.Thus, it is projected that at least 50 thousand standard containers will be transshipped per year in 2025. In 2026-2029, this figure is expected to increase to at least 85 thousand containers per year.“Today we are actively working to ensure transit flows between Europe, Central Asia and China. In 2023, the volume of cargo transportation amounted to 2.76 million tons, which is 65% more than in 2022 (1.7 million tons),” the Kazakh side noted.Kazakhstan is currently implementing a number of projects on its section of the route, such as the construction of the second track on the Dostyk-Moiynty railway section, Almaty bypass railway, and the new Darbaza-Maktaaral railway line between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

