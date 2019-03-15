Carlsberg Azerbaijan, Green Baku plant alley on territory of Baku Engineering University

+ ↺ − 16 px

On March 14, on the eve of the Novruz holiday, the brewing company Carlsberg Azerbaijan together with the environmental organization Green Baku organized the planting of olive trees on the territory of the Baku Engineering University.

The campaign was organized by Carlsberg Azerbaijan in honor of the 50th anniversary of the plant in Baku.

At the beginning of the event, the vice-Rector of Baku Engineering University, Yaver Mammadov, thanked Carlsberg Azerbaijan for the initiative and care for environment.

The Managing director of Carlsberg Azerbaijan, Viacheslav Maltsev, in his turn, stressed the importance of cooperation and collaboration of representatives of various industries in order to preserve the environment for future generations.

V. Maltsev also noted that concern for the environment is an integral part of the Carlsberg Group’s activities.

Thus, in 2017, the Carlsberg Group launched a long-term sustainable development program “Together Towards Zero”, the key areas of which include the reduction of carbon emissions into the atmosphere and the preservation of the planet’s water resources.

Students of the Baku Engineering University, employees of Carlsberg Azerbaijan and members of the environmental organization Green Baku took part in the campaign. More than 200 trees were planted during the campaign.

It should be noted that Carlsberg Azerbaijan constantly pays great attention to both environmental projects and interaction with the local community.

Thus, in March 2018, the company organized an ecological brain-ring, and in July of the same year, the company provided one-time support to representatives of 100 families - members of the Society of Visually impaired of Absheron district.

Carlsberg is also internationally known for its packaging innovations, designed to reduce environmental impact, including innovative packaging SnapPack, which reduces plastic waste, as well as fiber bottle and a number of other innovative initiatives.

Since 2015, Carlsberg Group has been supporting Global Beer Responsibility Day globally celebrated by the largest brewers in the world.

Carlsberg Azerbaijan brewery is located in Khirdalan, 10 kilometers from the capital of Azerbaijan. The production capacity of the plant is 8 million decalitres per year; the company employs about 250 people and about 400 indirectly (distributors, agencies, contractors).

The total investment of the company in the development of the plant is about 50 million AZN.

The company's portfolio includes such popular brands as Xirdalan, Tuborg, Baltika 7, Baltika 0, Baltika 9, Baltika 4, Baltika KULER, Efsane, Zhigulevskoe Firmennoe, Carlsberg, Holsten, Kronenbourg Blanc, Seth&Riley's Garage.

Carlsberg Group was founded in 1847 and is currently one of the world's largest beer producers. The company is headquartered in Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark. Carlsberg Group has factories in many countries of the world's three major regions - Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia and its products are represented in 150 countries. The company's portfolio includes more than 140 brands of beer. The total number of employees of the Group is more than 42000.

