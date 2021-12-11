Carlsen seals fifth consecutive World Chess Championship title

+ ↺ − 16 px

Magnus Carlsen clinched a fifth successive World Chess Championship title by winning game 11 against challenger Ian Nepomniachtchi, according to Insidethegames.

The Norwegian held a 6.5-3.5 lead heading into game 11 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, with his overall victory appearing inevitable.

Nepomniachtchi, playing under the Russian Chess Federation flag, made an error on move 23 as he attempted to force his way back into the contest.

Carlsen capitalised to win the contest after 49 moves.

The 31-year-old’s fourth victory of the match saw him seal a 7.5-3.5 win overall.

Carlsen has now won the world title on five occasions, with his first victory becoming back in 2013 at Chennai in India.

He has since retained it in Sochi in 2014, New York City in 2016 and London in 2018.

The World Championship was supposed to take place last year but was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News.Az