Carney to meet cabinet over Trump’s threatened 35% tariffs on Canadian goods

+ ↺ − 16 px

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will hold a cabinet meeting today to discuss Canada’s response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent threat to impose a 35% tariff on Canadian goods starting August 1.

Trump notified Carney last week in a letter about the proposed tariffs. However, the White House clarified that the new tariffs would not apply to products compliant with the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA), News.Az reports, citing BNN Bloomberg.

So far, Canada has not issued a formal response to Trump’s latest tariff threat, nor to his recent measures increasing tariffs on copper imports and doubling levies on steel and aluminum from Canada.

Carney and Trump had agreed last month to negotiate a new trade and security deal by July 21, but Trump has since delayed the timeline unilaterally, complicating ongoing trade discussions.

The cabinet meeting marks the first time Carney will formally consult his ministers on how to address the escalating trade tensions with the United States.

News.Az