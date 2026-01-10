Yandex metrika counter

Cars collide in Azerbaijan's Zagatala, drivers injured

  • Azerbaijan
Cars collide in Azerbaijan's Zagatala, drivers injured
Photo: Getty Images

Two cars collided in Zagatala district, Azerbaijan, on Saturday, leaving both drivers injured, local authorities reported.

The accident occurred on the Yevlakh–Zagatala–Georgia border road. An Opel Vectra, driven by 36-year-old Dilgam Mammadov from Yengiyan village, collided with a Volkswagen Passat driven by 36-year-old Khayala Herovova from Aliabad settlement, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Both drivers sustained injuries of varying severity and were taken to the surgical department of Zagatala District Central Hospital for treatment.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the collision.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

