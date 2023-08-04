"Caspian", "Badam" clinics and MEDIA ink memorandum of understanding

+ ↺ − 16 px

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Baku-based "Caspian International Hospital", "Badam Medical Center" and the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA), News.az reports.

According to the newly signed MoU, the above-mentioned medical institutions will provide preferential medical service to journalists included in the Media Register and their family members.

From August 1, 2023, journalists included in the Media Register will be able to benefit from all medical services provided at "Badam" and "Caspian" clinics with a discount by presenting a journalist's card.

Moreover, there will be additional campaigns for journalists at the clinics from time to time, special packages prepared for them will be presented, and check-ups will be held.

Note that the Surgery, Ophthalmology, Therapy, Diagnostics, and Laboratory departments operate in both medical institutions, and there are more than fifty service areas in these departments. The concessions based on the memorandums will cover all departments.

Therefore, the mentioned journalists and their family members will be able to easily benefit from discounts in the field of service they applied for in both medical centers.

News.Az